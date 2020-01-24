MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.82-1.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.82-1.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.55. 20,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,072. The company has a market cap of $374.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

