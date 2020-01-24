Masari Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Masari has a market capitalization of $204,473.00 and $250.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Masari has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

