Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sells $1,750,000.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MASI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.09. 12,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.97. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Masimo by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,475,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Masimo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 575,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

