Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $419,639.00 and approximately $96,408.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.01913783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00099678 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

