Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 114.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 798.9% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 25.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 73.4% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $324.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.15 and its 200-day moving average is $283.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $326.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total transaction of $2,058,136.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,549,312,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

