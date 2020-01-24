Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) & Meet Group (OTCMKTS:MEET) Head to Head Review

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mastermind alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastermind and Meet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Meet Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Meet Group has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Meet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meet Group is more favorable than Mastermind.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Meet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Meet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and Meet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind N/A N/A N/A Meet Group 5.20% 12.28% 9.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and Meet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.95 million 5.57 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Meet Group $178.61 million 2.36 $1.14 million $0.24 24.52

Meet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Summary

Meet Group beats Mastermind on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Its applications available on iPhone, Android, iPad, and other tablets in various languages that facilitate interactions among users and encourage users to connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The company also owns and operates meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, lovoo.com, and growlrapp.com Websites; and provides online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various placements. The company was formerly known as MeetMe, Inc. and changed its name to The Meet Group, Inc. in April 2017. The Meet Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.