Matchpool (GUP) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $124,224.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.03095261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.