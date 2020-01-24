McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. McDermott International earned a news impact score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected McDermott International’s ranking:

Get McDermott International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDermott International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE MDR opened at $0.70 on Friday. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDermott International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.