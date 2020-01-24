Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $102,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $168,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.42 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

