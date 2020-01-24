Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Position Lifted by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $695,543,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $543,164,000 after buying an additional 334,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,771. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

