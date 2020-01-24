McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Given $86.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $86.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 42 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MGRC. ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $306,089.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $954,289. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $77.37 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 17.02%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.