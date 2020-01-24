Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 12,267 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 112.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,692 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,618. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

