Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 6,972 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,526,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at about $10,788,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 989,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after acquiring an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,732,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 88,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,557. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,500 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRZ. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

