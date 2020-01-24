Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires Shares of 15,800 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,545 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE WST traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.81. The company had a trading volume of 158,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.35 and its 200-day moving average is $143.66. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $159.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.