Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires Shares of 52,760 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 617,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,681. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

