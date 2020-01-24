Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 106,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,287. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

