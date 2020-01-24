Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

HOLX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. 107,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

