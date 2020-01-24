Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys Shares of 26,150 CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.09% of CONMED as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $24,616,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CONMED by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.78. 74,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

