Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.94. 1,762,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,109. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $175.30 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

