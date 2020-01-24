Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Position in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.72% of NEWTEK Business Services worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 3,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,324. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $430.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 61.37%. As a group, analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.50.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

