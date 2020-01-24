Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,841,000 after buying an additional 813,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,953,000 after acquiring an additional 195,821 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,456,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,991,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,507,000 after purchasing an additional 127,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 435,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $302.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.