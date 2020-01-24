Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.50 Million Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GDS by 19,014.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GDS by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GDS by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

GDS stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. 21,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,831. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $55.63.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.94 million. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

