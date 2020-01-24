Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 548.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after buying an additional 325,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,537,000 after purchasing an additional 185,555 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after purchasing an additional 184,479 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.24. 746,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

