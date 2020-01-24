Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $33.81 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $86.81. 6,351,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

