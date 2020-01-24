Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $2.59 Million in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.