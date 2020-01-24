Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 15,614 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 297.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 361.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,926 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,684,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sony by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,168 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 746,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 131,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNE. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

NYSE SNE traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.80. 35,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.57 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

