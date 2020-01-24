Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 2,732 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in BP were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BP by 659.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $53,354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 812.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 976,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 869,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $29,537,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,531. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.