Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 3,129 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,181,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after acquiring an additional 486,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CVR Energy by 7,794.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in CVR Energy by 21.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 139,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,113. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.