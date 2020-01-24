Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 3,993 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

