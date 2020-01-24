Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 306,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 56,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Brown University acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $14,249,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.59. 648,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,490. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

