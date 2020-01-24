Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,570 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

DEO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,165. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.24. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

