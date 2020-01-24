Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 46,955 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,955 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.85. 1,019,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,436. The company has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

