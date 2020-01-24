McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,147,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,631,000 after purchasing an additional 213,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

