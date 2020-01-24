Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 652 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 118,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,695,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $311.23. The company had a trading volume of 794,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,837. The firm has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $313.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $507,919.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $670,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

