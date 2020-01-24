Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 715 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.93. 936,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,436. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.85. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

