Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 85,174 Shares

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 85,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $2,624,210.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,122,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,395,642.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Leslie Stretch sold 90,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,069. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

