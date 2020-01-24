MediBloc [QRC20] Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,495.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.01916335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.03795899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00650097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00730228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00102820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010730 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00589572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

