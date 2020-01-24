Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,484 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 1.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 127.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.