MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $267.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $30,099.00 and $267.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.