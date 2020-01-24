MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $515,381.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.05 or 0.03183594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

