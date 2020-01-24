Megacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $65,164.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00645410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007769 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,431,406 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.