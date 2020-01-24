Melon (MLN) Price Hits $6.92 on Top Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $6.92 or 0.00081628 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, Kraken and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 70.4% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $390,155.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Melon

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kraken, Bitsane, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

