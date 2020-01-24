Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,852.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $525,922.00 and approximately $2,852.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.01182279 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000828 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

