Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,959.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $525,592.00 and approximately $1,959.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.01158520 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031744 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

