MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $562,018.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $562,018.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

