Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 20,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,705. The firm has a market cap of $327.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $197.66 and a 1-year high of $326.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total value of $2,058,136.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,549,312,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

