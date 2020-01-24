Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 19,696 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.83. 1,473,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $157.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

