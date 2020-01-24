Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) Insider Acquires £25,622 in Stock

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) insider Colin Clark purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,622 ($33,704.29).

Shares of LON MRCH traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 560 ($7.37). The stock had a trading volume of 151,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 537.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $627.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31. Merchants Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 568 ($7.47).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.08%.

About Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

