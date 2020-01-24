Merculet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $80,474.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $403,870.00 and $80,474.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.25 or 0.03082112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00201858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,030,920,153 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Kucoin, OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

