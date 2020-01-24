Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Meridian Bank’s rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meridian Bank an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRBK. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of -0.01. Meridian Bank has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

